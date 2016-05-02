Damaged boat found tied to shore at Columbia Park - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Damaged boat found tied to shore at Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, WA- Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday night Kennewick police, Benton County Sheriff's deputies and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue responded to a call of a damaged boat on the Columbia River.

Witnesses told police they saw a heavily damaged sport-type boat abandoned, tied to the short near the Edison boat launch on the Kennewick side of the river. 

When police arrived, they searched for the driver or anyone that may have been riding inside. Witnesses told officers they saw the driver get into another boat and take off.

As of Sunday night, officers do not believe any other boats were involved and have not found the driver. It is also unclear if anyone was injured.

