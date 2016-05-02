Road crews to work on nine block stretch of Yakima Avenue this w - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Road crews to work on nine block stretch of Yakima Avenue this week

YAKIMA, WA- Road crews will be working on Yakima Avenue from 1st to 9th Street this week. Traffic will be down to one lane from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

City Streets Division crews will be crack sealing and mastic sealing on that section of road, so avoid the area if you can.

If you have to drive through, there will be signs up to help you navigate through.

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

