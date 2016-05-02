Road crews to work on nine block stretch of Yakima Avenue this week

If you have to drive through, there will be signs up to help you navigate through.

YAKIMA, WA- Road crews will be working on Yakima Avenue from 1st to 9th Street this week. Traffic will be down to one lane from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

City Streets Division crews will be crack sealing and mastic sealing on that section of road, so avoid the area if you can.

If you have to drive through, there will be signs up to help you navigate through.