Car found in canal near Zillah

ZILLAH, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says on Sunday evening someone reported a car in a canal in the Zillah area.

Deputies say an officer saw tire tracks leading to the canal near the intersection of E. Zillah Dr. and Lucy Lane. The officer looked in the water but could not see the car. He noticed oil on the surface, which led him to believe the car was underwater. 

The deputy called in the department's dive team. The fire department, an aid crew and a tow company helped pull the vehicle from the water. No one was inside.

Officers contacted the owner of the car who said they let a family friend borrow it. Officers have not found the friend. 

Deputies are still investigating. 

