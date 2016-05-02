6-year-old boy found dead near ice caves

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) - A 6-year-old boy reported missing near ice caves northeast of Seattle has been found dead.



Family members reported the child missing about 6 p.m. Sunday. The Snohomish county Sheriff's office says search teams, including a helicopter crew, scoured the area for two hours before finding the boy's body. No other details were immediately available.



The trail to the popular spot east of Granite Falls, Washington, reopened recently with new warning signs. The trail had been closed since July 6, when rock and ice fell and killed a 34-year-old California woman. Five other people were injured, including the woman's brother, who died of his injuries in October.