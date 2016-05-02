Franklin County supports preservation of old control tower - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Franklin County supports preservation of old control tower

Posted: Updated:
Credit: savetheoldtower.com Credit: savetheoldtower.com

KENNEWICK, WA (AP) - A Washington county has endorsed a largely volunteer effort to preserve an old control tower at Naval Air Station Pasco.
    
The Franklin County commission dedicated $10,000 in grants to support the restoration of the Old Tower, which sits on the east side of the Tri-Cities Airport.
    
Bergstrom Aviation President and movement leader Malin Bergstrom says an anonymous donor has pledged to match all donations, including the commission's, to reach the $100,000 goal.
    
The tower is being converted into the Pacific Northwest Aviation Museum to showcase the history of the air station. The nonprofit museum leases the tower from the Port of Pasco for $300 a month.
    
The base was a busy pilot training facility during the height of its 5 years in operation.
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   