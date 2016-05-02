Franklin County supports preservation of old control tower

KENNEWICK, WA (AP) - A Washington county has endorsed a largely volunteer effort to preserve an old control tower at Naval Air Station Pasco.



The Franklin County commission dedicated $10,000 in grants to support the restoration of the Old Tower, which sits on the east side of the Tri-Cities Airport.



Bergstrom Aviation President and movement leader Malin Bergstrom says an anonymous donor has pledged to match all donations, including the commission's, to reach the $100,000 goal.



The tower is being converted into the Pacific Northwest Aviation Museum to showcase the history of the air station. The nonprofit museum leases the tower from the Port of Pasco for $300 a month.



The base was a busy pilot training facility during the height of its 5 years in operation.

