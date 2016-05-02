Labor contractor must pay $7.6M for mistreating farmworkers - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Labor contractor must pay $7.6M for mistreating farmworkers

Posted:

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered a farm labor contractor to pay $7.6 million in damages for a pattern of subjecting Thai farmworkers in the state of Washington to a hostile work environment, harassment and discrimination.
    
Contractor Global Horizons, Inc. lost a default judgment in the case brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
    
U.S. District Court Judge Edward Shea found that Global's practices were "reprehensible" and said the Thai farmworkers suffered from fear, anger, intimidation, and an unrelenting sense of imprisonment.
    
The EEOC filed suit against Global Horizons and two Yakima farms in 2011, charging a pattern of national origin and race discrimination against the Thai farmworkers.
    
Shea previously granted summary judgment in favor of the two Yakima farms. The EEOC is evaluating an appeal of that decision.

    •   