Puerto Rico skips bond payments, says Congress must help

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rican officials say the island's default on a $422 million bond payment is only the beginning if the U.S. Congress doesn't help resolve the situation soon.



Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla says Puerto Rico did not make nearly $370 million of the payment that was due Monday. It's the third default since 2015.



He says in a news conference that the consequences will be severe if Congress does not restore the territory's legal ability to restructure its debt under Chapter 9.



Congress left on recess last week with a bill that would permit restructuring stalled in committee. Garcia says "Congress has to act."