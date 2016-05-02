Iconic Bloomsday shirts printed in Kennewick for the last three - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Iconic Bloomsday shirts printed in Kennewick for the last three years

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - The 40th Bloomsday run in Spokane is in the books. Shortly after people finished the 12k (just over 7 1/2 miles) pictures of the shirts started popping up all over social media. The shirts are always a big secret. In fact, Bloomsday organizers keep it under lock and key. Only a certain number of people can see it beforehand and they're all sworn to secrecy. 

This year, the shirts are purple, a nod to the Lilac City, and you can see the Riverfront Park bridge worked into a proud number 40, for 40 years. 

The shirts are printed further south than you might think, though. They're printed at Atomic Screenprinting and Embroidery in Kennewick has been printing Bloomsday's finisher shirts for the last three years in a row.

"It feels like an accomplishment. There are a lot of screenprinters in spokane that don't do this order so we're pretty pleased they choose Atomic. It makes us better. A 3,000 shirt order is nothing now. It's easy," said owner Greg Walden.

Atomic printed close to 50,000 Bloomsday shirts. Workers do it in four-day runs of 10 to 15,000 shirts at a time. In about four or five sessions, the shirts are done. It's by far the biggest order of the year for Atomic Screenprinting. In fact, Walden said it's probably the biggest order in the whole northwest, second only to something like a Seahawks Super Bowl win.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   