Iconic Bloomsday shirts printed in Kennewick for the last three years

KENNEWICK, WA - The 40th Bloomsday run in Spokane is in the books. Shortly after people finished the 12k (just over 7 1/2 miles) pictures of the shirts started popping up all over social media. The shirts are always a big secret. In fact, Bloomsday organizers keep it under lock and key. Only a certain number of people can see it beforehand and they're all sworn to secrecy.

This year, the shirts are purple, a nod to the Lilac City, and you can see the Riverfront Park bridge worked into a proud number 40, for 40 years.



The shirts are printed further south than you might think, though. They're printed at Atomic Screenprinting and Embroidery in Kennewick has been printing Bloomsday's finisher shirts for the last three years in a row.



"It feels like an accomplishment. There are a lot of screenprinters in spokane that don't do this order so we're pretty pleased they choose Atomic. It makes us better. A 3,000 shirt order is nothing now. It's easy," said owner Greg Walden.



Atomic printed close to 50,000 Bloomsday shirts. Workers do it in four-day runs of 10 to 15,000 shirts at a time. In about four or five sessions, the shirts are done. It's by far the biggest order of the year for Atomic Screenprinting. In fact, Walden said it's probably the biggest order in the whole northwest, second only to something like a Seahawks Super Bowl win.