UPDATE: Missing and endangered 16-year-old Spokane girl found safe in Ohio

UPDATE: Spokane Police have confirmed 16-year-old Kiera Inman has been found safe in Ohio. They are working with Ohio State Patrol to bring her home safely.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police issued an alert for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kiera Inman was last seen near 1712 E. Houghton Court in north Spokane. Authorities say Kiera is developmentally delayed and also requires medication for an undisclosed medical issue. Kiera's grandmother said Kiera left on foot but her cell phone tracked her as possibly being in the car. Police say Kiera left evidence that she left willingly, but police say she functions at a diminished capacity and is "unable to make realistic life choices."

Kiera is 16-years-old and 110 pounds. She is about 5'3" with brown hair. She was last seen wearing thick rimmed glasses with a bright green cast on her right forearm. Police say she also has a scar on her abdomen.

If you see Kiera, please call 911 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233 immediately.