Mother dies trying to save falling son in Columbia Gorge

PORTLAND, OR (KGW/AP) - A mother died trying to save her 3-year-old son when he fell during a hike on the Horsetail Falls trail in the Columbia Gorge Sunday afternoon.

Stephanie A. Cohen, 37, died after falling 50 to 60 feet off a cliff, rescue crews said. Her son, Oliver, was seriously injured in the same fall, but he was listed in good condition Monday at Oregon Health and Science University hospital.

Cohen was on a family hike with six other people, including her four children. Her two older children had already hiked down the trail when her husband took Oliver off of his shoulders and put him down. That's when he started getting close to the edge.

"Oliver was getting close to the edge and his foot wiggled on a rock and he started to go down. She just did what she instinctively thought to do and that was go after him," said Cohen's mother, Lisa Schroeder.

Schroeder said Stephanie was a wonderful daughter, friend and mother who was totally devoted to her children.

Schroeder said her daughter was the glue who held her family together. She recently got a new job, and was making a new garden for her family.

"She was vibrant, loved life, loved her children, loved the home she made for them," said Schroeder. "(She) loved her job and the people she worked for."

Schroeder said the family was optimistic that Oliver would be released from the hospital soon.