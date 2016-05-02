Southridge's Simon Makes Music On and Off Field

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

The Central Valley High School girls basketball team capped off an historic season Saturday morning, defeating Hamilton Heights (TN) 66-61 in the GEICO High School Nationals championship game. Gatorade state player of the year, Lexie Hull led the way 26 points, 13 of which came in the 4th quarter. The Bears end the season 29-0 as Washington state champions and national champions.

Southridge baseball's Jashaun Simon makes music at the ballpark, but it's what he creates outside the lines that sets him apart.

When Simon hit his first home run of the season last month on SWX, play-by-play announcer Brian Levitan dubbed him "The Piano Man."

It's a name that fits the senior center fielder.

Simon needed to take an art class for graduating.

"I didn't want to take ceramics," he joked.

So, he opted for piano. He had never played before.

"I didn't know which keys were which," said Simon. "Within the first week eight kids dropped out."

Simon didn't let the one-thousand page binder of sheet music and music theory deter him. After a few weeks, he had found a new passion.

"Every time I go to a house with a piano I have to sit down and play it," he said. "I'm in love with the piano."

His Twitter page is full of videos of him playing a variety of songs from Tchaikovsky to Beethoven. Some of the videos have over one-hundred "favorites."

"He'll come by the house and stroke the ivories every now and then," said Tim Sanders, Southridge baseball's head coach. "I was impressed. He's actually pretty good."

Simon will play baseball next year at Yakima Valley Community College. He hopes he can continue to play piano, too.

"As long as there's a piano around, I'm going to play it."