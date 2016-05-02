City of Kennewick wants your input to plan the next 20-years of - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

City of Kennewick wants your input to plan the next 20-years of development

Posted:

KENNEWICK, WA. -- If you've driven around the Tri-Cities at all, chances are you've noticed a new development or two, or three, or five. The City of Kennewick is trying to plan for what they expect to be tens of thousands of new Tri-Citians moving here in the next couple decades. 

Monday, consultants working for the City of Kennewick on their 20-Year Comprehensive Plan held an open house to hear ideas from the public. The plan is expected to be adopted by the city next year and will deal with everything from streets to jobs and economic development for the next two decades.  

"Where do you want to grow?" asked consultant Lisa Schauer said. "So a map of where you believe that growth is needed. Where we might need shopping, or parks and recreation or schools, fire services or police."

The population for the City of Kennewick is expected to grow by 33,000 people by 2037. If you missed it, another open house is scheduled for the fall. You can also take an online survey at http://www.go2kennewick.com/go2kennewick/default.aspx?optioin=com_flexicontent&view=items&cid=683&id=834&Itemid=905 

