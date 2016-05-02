Port of Kennewick looks forward to official groundbreaking for Columbia Gardens Urban Wine Village

KENNEWICK, WA- It's been years and a lot of planning but finally the Port of Kennewick is ready to break ground on the Columbia Gardens Urban Wine Village.

A week until the official groundbreaking, we met up with a representative from the Port of Kennewick. After a year and a half of tearing down buildings, preparing the land and building a new city trail by the site, the community is excited to see buildings start going up. Tana Bader Inglima told us, "people have been waiting and saying when are you going to get something built, this is that first kick off we're going to break the ground start doing the site utilities then the city will come in and do their portion of the streetscape".

Part of the utilities being installed includes the wine effluent treatment system that will help purify the water after the winemakers at Columbia Gardens use it to make their wine.

On Tuesday, April 26, The Port of Kennewick's Board of Commissioners awarded a bid to Big D's Construction of Tri-Cities for about $277,000 for installing the utilities and doing other earthwork.

Next Monday, May 9, the groundbreaking will be at 11 in the morning at the site off of East Columbia Drive in Kennewick.