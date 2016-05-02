Port of Kennewick looks forward to official groundbreaking for C - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Port of Kennewick looks forward to official groundbreaking for Columbia Gardens Urban Wine Village

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA- It's been years and a lot of planning but finally the Port of Kennewick is ready to break ground on the Columbia Gardens Urban Wine Village. 

A week until the official groundbreaking, we met up with a representative from the Port of Kennewick. After a year and a half of tearing down buildings, preparing the land and building a new city trail by the site, the community is excited to see buildings start going up. Tana Bader Inglima told us, "people have been waiting and saying when are you going to get something built, this is that first kick off we're going to break the ground start doing the site utilities then the city will come in and do their portion of the streetscape". 

Part of the utilities being installed includes the wine effluent treatment system that will help purify the water after the winemakers at Columbia Gardens use it to make their wine.

On Tuesday, April 26, The Port of Kennewick's Board of Commissioners awarded a bid to Big D's Construction of Tri-Cities for about $277,000 for installing the utilities and doing other earthwork. 

Next Monday, May 9, the groundbreaking will be at 11 in the morning at the site off of East Columbia Drive in Kennewick. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   