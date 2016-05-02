Homes and vehicles vandalized with graffiti

YAKIMA, WA - People are still in the process of removing graffiti from their homes and vehicles after vandals tagged their neighborhood. The vandalism took place either late Saturday or early Sunday, most of the property that was vandalized was on S 53rd Avenue between Webster Court and Arlington Street.

Multiple homes, cars and even a mobile home were vandalized with graphic images and obscene words. People in the neighborhood said that a mobile home and some cars were spray painted on the inside because owners may have left their doors unlocked. One resident who has lived in that area for about 25 years said that he never imagined something like this could happen in his neighborhood.

"Never, never has this happened in this neighborhood at all," said Paul Melton a resident of the area. "It is really bad, I feel sorry for the people that got it."

Even though a lot of property was vandalized people in the neighborhood said a lot of people came together to help clean up the graffiti on the vehicles.

Law enforcement officials said that they do not believe the graffiti was gang related. No suspects have been identified at this time and it is still under investigation. Law enforcement encourage anyone with any information to give them a call.