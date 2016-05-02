Homes and vehicles vandalized with graffiti - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Homes and vehicles vandalized with graffiti

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - People are still in the process of removing graffiti from their homes and vehicles after vandals tagged their neighborhood. The vandalism took place either late Saturday or early Sunday, most of the property that was vandalized was on S 53rd Avenue between Webster Court and Arlington Street.   

Multiple homes, cars and even a mobile home were vandalized with graphic images and obscene words. People in the neighborhood said that a mobile home and some cars were spray painted on the inside because owners may have left their doors unlocked. One resident who has lived in that area for about 25 years said that he never imagined something like this could happen in his neighborhood. 

"Never, never has this happened in this neighborhood at all," said Paul Melton a resident of the area. "It is really bad, I feel sorry for the people that got it."

Even though a lot of property was vandalized people in the neighborhood said a lot of people came together to help clean up the graffiti on the vehicles.

Law enforcement officials said that they do not believe the graffiti was gang related. No suspects have been identified at this time and it is still under investigation. Law enforcement encourage anyone with any information to give them a call. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   