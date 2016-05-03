Brothers wanted in Arlington killings spotted in Mexico

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two brothers charged with murder in the presumed killing of a missing Washington state couple have been spotted in Mexico.



Search warrant records filed Monday say several sightings of 53-year-old John Blaine Reed and 49-year-old Tony Clyde in Mexico have been reported as recently as April 21.



Records also show investigators got a warrant for data for an iPhone used to make two calls on April 17 to a friend of the brothers in Phoenix.



Neighbors reported 46-year-old Monique Patenaude and 45-year-old Patrick Shunn missing on April 12.



Their vehicles were found on April 14 after being dumped over an embankment. Detectives concluded the couple had been killed after they searched the vehicles and the home where John Reed recently lived.





