Arrest made in fatal shooting of Ephrata man in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, WA - Grant County Sheriff Deputies arrested a man May 4th for the shooting death of Thomas M. Hernandez, 21, from Ephrata, at a home near Moses Lake Monday night.



Jesse Ray James, 23, has been arrested, charged, and booked into Grant County Jail for Unlawful possession of a firearm and Evidence tampering according to deputies.

UPDATE: Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison has identified the victim of last night’s shooting as 21-year-old Thomas M. Hernandez of Ephrata.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man at a home in Moses Lake.

Deputies say a woman called 911 around 11 p.m. on Monday, saying she heard a loud noise inside the home on the 8700 block of Neppel Rd. NE, between Moses Lake and Ephrata. When she went out to her living room, she found a man on the floor. When deputies arrived, they discovered the man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are talking with the woman and her adult son who also lives at the home.

Grant County Coroner, Craig Morrison is working to identify the body.