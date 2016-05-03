May is National Bike Month - Here's how you can participate locally

Yakima, WA - May is National Bike Month, and one local organization in Yakima is encouraging the community to join the fun. The Yakima Valley Conference of Governments, YVCOG, is an organization dedicated to helping create a forum, a sense of community across the Yakima Valley.

With National Bike Month going on, YVCOG is encouraging people to participate in their "Bike To Work Challenge." Its goal is to get more people riding their bikes, while recognizing people who already take advantage of the benefits of pedaling.

"When we were children bikes were toys, and so we're trying to get the message out there that bikes are more than toys when you're a grown up. Its all about trying to provide different ways of people to move around and mobility and that sort of thing," said Larry Mattson, Executive Director of YVCOG.

Not only is biking to work a great workout and helpful to the environment but throughout the month YVCOG is recognizing participants through special parties and is even giving participants a chance to win some bike gear.

The key is all in preparation, having a change of clothes ready when you get to work and also, knowing some good bike routes helps.

Chestnut Avenue is a good way to get to and from the west side to the Downtown Yakima area with a safe bike route that isn't too congested with car traffic.

To participate, all you have to do is sign up with YVCOG, log how many times you ride to work during the month, and send your logs to YVCOG, either online or by fax.

If you need help getting started, you can stop into a local bike shop that is working with YVCOG to get the challenge started, or you can even contact YVCOG directly here.

