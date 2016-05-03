2016 Salmon Summit kicks off at Columbia Park in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - More than 2,600 kids will make their way to Columbia Park for the 2016 Salmon Summit. The annual event teaches kids about the benefits of our local rivers.

Many of the favorite exhibits, like the salmon tagging will be making a comeback. There will also be some new activities, like a power wheel model that will show kids how hydro power works, as well as a visit from the Red Cross to go over safety with the kids.

Rachel Little with the Benton Conservation District tells us the goal is to help students understand their region better.

"It's important to understand how the river provides power generation for us and how the river provides irrigation water for us, as well as transportation corridors for commercial markets and salmon habitat," said Little.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the boat launch on the East end of Columbia Park will be closed from midnight to 3:30 p.m. The road through the east end of Columbia park will be closed from the boat launch parking lot, to the Veterans Memorial, from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The general public can still get into the park from the other entrances and the Playground of Dreams will remain open. Detours will be clearly marked.