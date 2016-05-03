2016 Salmon Summit kicks off at Columbia Park in Kennewick - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2016 Salmon Summit kicks off at Columbia Park in Kennewick

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - More than 2,600 kids will make their way to Columbia Park for the 2016 Salmon Summit. The annual event teaches kids about the benefits of our local rivers. 

Many of the favorite exhibits, like the salmon tagging will be making a comeback. There will also be some new activities, like a power wheel model that will show kids how hydro power works, as well as a visit from the Red Cross to go over safety with the kids. 

Rachel Little with the Benton Conservation District tells us the goal is to help students understand their region better.

"It's important to understand how the river provides power generation for us and how the river provides irrigation water for us, as well as transportation corridors for commercial markets and salmon habitat," said Little. 

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the boat launch on the East end of Columbia Park will be closed from midnight to 3:30 p.m. The road through the east end of Columbia park will be closed from the boat launch parking lot, to the Veterans Memorial, from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The general public can still get into the park from the other entrances and the Playground of Dreams will remain open. Detours will be clearly marked. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   