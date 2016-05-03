1st Annual Asparagus Festival May 7th at Middleton Six Sons Farms in Pasco

PASCO, WA - How would you like to try asparagus ice cream? That is one of the recipes you will be able to find at the 1st Annual Asparagus Festival at Middleton Six Sons Farms in Pasco.

Washington is a leading producer of asparagus in the U.S. and the majority of the state's crop is grown within 60 miles of the Tri-Cities.

With the recent increase in asparagus production, the Washington Asparagus Commission is trying to raise the profile of this iconic Washington vegetable so they have teamed up with Pasco Chamber of Commerce and Franklin PUD for the inaugural Asparagus Festival.

It will be held May 7th, from 4-9 p.m. at Middleton Six Sons Farms at 1050 Pasco Kahlotus Road in Pasco.

There will be beer, wine and food vendors available as well as live music. Price of admission is $10 and includes one beverage ticket and two asparagus sampling tickets.

Samples include Washington pickled asparagus and asparagus ice cream. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

"Our ultimate goal for this fun event is to bring awareness to the Washington Asparagus industry" says Gary Larsen, Chair of the Washington Asparagus Commission. "Most consumers can't identify the domestic growing season. We want to educate the community about the asparagus market as well as the health benefits of asparagus."