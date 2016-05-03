Get to know Pasco Police K9 Lemon

PASCO, WA - They are man's best friend, some have jobs and some save lives and catch the bad guys.

Police K9 units are essential to the police force and well known in the community.

"He spends time with the crew, knows everybody on the crews, plays with everybody, plays ball, gets biscuits from everybody, then we hit the road and just take calls," Officer Josh Madsen, Pasco Police Department said.

Officer Madsen and K9 Lemon have been a team on the Pasco Police Department for about 5 years now.

"I got him down in California when he was about 16-months-old and he and I spent about 6 weeks down there training and we came up here and finished the training and we've been on the road ever since," Officer Madsen said.

These two not only work together, they live and play together too.

"I see him more than i see my wife," Officer Madsen explained.

But when it comes down to it, "if another city or county needs a K9, then we're there when they need us."

K9 Lemon has 400 hours of patrol training. But, he isn't only an expert at sniffing out the bad guys and taking them down.



"He's trained in methamphetamine, crack, crack cocaine and heroin," Officer Madsen said.

After a long at work though, Officer Madsen says K9 Lemon knows how to relax.

"Hanging out with the family, sleeping on the couch unfortunately."

K9 lemon is getting to be a veteran on the force. Officer Madsen is hoping for several more good years of hard work together.

But when it comes to the bond between these two, "it's hard to describe having your best friend with you all the time," that will last forever.

"It's the best job in the department, there's no question about it."