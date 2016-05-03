Benton County commissioners approve sweet deal for 200 acres on - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Benton County commissioners approve sweet deal for 200 acres on Candy Mountain

Posted:

RICHLAND, WA - Benton County leaders signed on the dotted line at Tuesday's commissioners meeting. It's official: Candy Mountain will be home to more than 20 miles of new trails. 

Chairman Shon Small said he's excited to help get the process moving along. The County can now legally buy about 200-acres on Candy Mountain. It's a deal worth more than a million dollars but it's been paid for by state grants and fundraising efforts by Friends of Badger Mountain. The land will be preserved as a nature area and park, much like the increasingly popular Badger Mountain.

"I think it's a good benefit. It gives the Tri-Cities something more to do outdoors, enjoy the nature and wildlife. Even though it's desert it's still beautiful up there. I really enjoy this are and I'm glad that they keep on building on it," said avid hiker Amanda Moffatt.

Soon, a ribbon cutting will be planned. Commissioner Small said this isn't the end either. There are still Rattlesnake Mountain and Horse Heaven Hills to develop.

