Six more Hanford workers seek medical attention; total raises to 33 evaluated

HANFORD, WA- Six Hanford workers sought medical attention after experiencing odors Tuesday.

All six were evaluated at the on-site medical provider; one of the workers was sent to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for further evaluation, subsequently released and, consistent with site procedures and will return to the on-site medical clinic to be evaluated for release to work, said Robert Roxburgh with Washington River Protection Solutions.

One other worker requested an evaluation today related to an odor event at the worksite yesterday.

Workers reported odors today in two separate events, at about 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., outside the tank farms. Access to the areas is restricted while samples are gathered and analyzed. Workers were not wearing respiratory protection, nor were they required to, since they were outside of a tank farm.

Thirty-three workers have been evaluated at the on-site medical facility since Thursday. Twenty-six reported symptoms, while seven went for precautionary reasons.

All but two have been released to return to work according to Washington River Protection Solutions?