Six more Hanford workers seek medical attention; total raises to - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Six more Hanford workers seek medical attention; total raises to 33 evaluated

Posted: Updated:

HANFORD, WA- Six Hanford workers sought medical attention after experiencing odors Tuesday.

All six were evaluated at the on-site medical provider; one of the workers was sent to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for further evaluation, subsequently released and, consistent with site procedures and will return to the on-site medical clinic to be evaluated for release to work, said Robert Roxburgh with Washington River Protection Solutions.

Statement from AG Ferguson regarding reported exposures to Hanford tank vapors

One other worker requested an evaluation today related to an odor event at the worksite yesterday.

Workers reported odors today in two separate events, at about 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., outside the tank farms. Access to the areas is restricted while samples are gathered and analyzed. Workers were not wearing respiratory protection, nor were they required to, since they were outside of a tank farm.

Thirty-three workers have been evaluated at the on-site medical facility since Thursday. Twenty-six reported symptoms, while seven went for precautionary reasons.

More Hanford workers get medical attention after smelling odors from tank

All but two have been released to return to work according to Washington River Protection Solutions?

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   