CRF Frozen Foods Recall: Could be several weeks before plant reopens

PASCO, WA- More than 400 products from CRF Frozen Foods could be contaminated with listeria.

However, this is one of the largest recalls in recent history. NBC Right Now reached out to the CRF recall spokesperson on Friday to check on the progress of cleaning the processing plant.

He says it is still too early on to say when these cleaning procedures will wrap up. There is also a chance they will not even be able to find the source of the listeria at all.

CRF Frozen Foods laid off 250 workers temporarily earlier this week.

Gene Grabowski has been apart of almost 200 recalls nationwide, and claims CRF has been on top of this from the very beginning. "FDA inspectors will come in the plant and send sample swabs from it to an independent laboratory. Now, when those lab reports confirm the plant is safe, then the FDA will authorize it to reopen. The entire process can take several weeks," Grabowski explained.

Here's a reminder of what you should be concerned about, the recall involves a variety of frozen veggies, including broccoli, green beans, baby peas, yellow corn and edamame. That is just to name a few.

You can find a full list by clicking here.

Individual stores like Costco have also taken it upon themselves to send out notices listing the recalled products you may have bought from their store.



PASCO, WA (NBC) - CRF Frozen Foods said Monday it's expanding its voluntary recall of frozen organic and traditional fruits and vegetables after several people have become sick with listeria infections.

Eight people have been sickened by the strain of listeria since September 13, 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday afternoon. Two of those people died, though listeria infection was not listed as the cause of death in either case.

The initial recall issued on April 23 included 15 frozen vegetable items, but the expanded recall covers 358 consumer products sold under 42 separate brands, including Trader Joe's, Emerald Farms, Safeway Kitchens and Parade.

It includes all frozen organic and traditional fruit and vegetable products manufactured or processed in CRF Frozen Foods' Pasco, facility since May 1, 2014, the company said in a recall notice.

The CDC said seven people from three states became ill and were hospitalized due to listeria and some of these illnesses have been linked to consuming CRF products, CRF said in the recall announcement. That information was later updated.

"CDC also informed us that, sadly, two of these individuals later died, but that listeria was not the cause of death in either person," the company said.

The CDC said Tuesday that six cases originated in California, and the two people found to have listeria infections who died were in Maryland and Washington State.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

All CRF products affected by the recall have the best by dates or sell by dates between April 26, 2016 and April 26, 2018. The products include organic and non-organic broccoli, butternut squash, carrots, blueberries, peaches, raspberries, and strawberries. For a full list of affected products, click here.

The products being recalled may have been purchased in all fifty states and the following Canadian Provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan. CRF had suspended operations at its Pasco facility on April 25, 2016, following the initial voluntary recall. The company also said all retailers who received the products have been contacted.

People who bought CRF products are advised to throw them away. They may also return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund. Consumers with questions may call the company's consumer hotline at 844-483-3866, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.