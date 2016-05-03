Students volunteer at Salmon Summit for first year

KENNEWICK, WA- Tuesday, May 3, marked the first day of the Salmon Summit. We visited Columbia Park to shadow students and their classes as they walked around to the 45 different stations all while learning more about salmon.

Benton PUD and Kennewick Fire were two of the many groups of volunteers there helping to make the event possible. Some volunteers helping at stations were high school students. We talked with two ninth grade girls who were there volunteering but had gone to the Salmon Summit as fourth graders years ago.

Victoria Borsci told us, "I definitely remember all the activities, it's like a flashback and we're like oh we're in high school now". Both girls were excited to be apart of the event and even more excited to be able to give back to their community.

The event lasts two days and over 2,000 students are expected to attend with their classes from both Kennewick and Richland school districts.

