Students volunteer at Salmon Summit for first year - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Students volunteer at Salmon Summit for first year

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA- Tuesday, May 3, marked the first day of the Salmon Summit. We visited Columbia Park to shadow students and their classes as they walked around to the 45 different stations all while learning more about salmon. 

Benton PUD and Kennewick Fire were two of the many groups of volunteers there helping to make the event possible. Some volunteers helping at stations were high school students. We talked with two ninth grade girls who were there volunteering but had gone to the Salmon Summit as fourth graders years ago. 

Victoria Borsci told us, "I definitely remember all the activities, it's like a flashback and we're like oh we're in high school now". Both girls were excited to be apart of the event and even more excited to be able to give back to their community. 

The event lasts two days and over 2,000 students are expected to attend with their classes from both Kennewick and Richland school districts. 
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   