Statement from AG Ferguson regarding reported exposures to Hanford tank vapors

OLYMPIA, WA- Attorney General Bob Ferguson today issued the following statement regarding recent events at Hanford. He filed a lawsuit in September 2015 regarding worker safety issues at Hanford

Six more Hanford workers seek medical attention; total raises to 33 evaluated



“The fact that workers continue to be exposed to harmful vapors is shameful. The events of the past several days are a disturbing illustration of why I filed a lawsuit against the federal government to protect Washingtonians who work at Hanford.



"How many Washington workers need to get sick before the federal government solves this problem? I call on President Obama and Secretary Moniz to become personally involved in this issue. What’s happening at Hanford isn’t right, and I am exploring further legal options to keep our workers safe at Hanford. I look forward to meeting personally with Hanford workers later this week.”