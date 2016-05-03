Statement from AG Ferguson regarding reported exposures to Hanfo - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Statement from AG Ferguson regarding reported exposures to Hanford tank vapors

Posted: Updated:

OLYMPIA, WA- Attorney General Bob Ferguson today issued the following statement regarding recent events at Hanford. He filed a lawsuit in September 2015 regarding worker safety issues at Hanford

Six more Hanford workers seek medical attention; total raises to 33 evaluated
 
“The fact that workers continue to be exposed to harmful vapors is shameful. The events of the past several days are a disturbing illustration of why I filed a lawsuit against the federal government to protect Washingtonians who work at Hanford.
 
"How many Washington workers need to get sick before the federal government solves this problem? I call on President Obama and Secretary Moniz to become personally involved in this issue. What’s happening at Hanford isn’t right, and I am exploring further legal options to keep our workers safe at Hanford. I look forward to meeting personally with Hanford workers later this week.”

