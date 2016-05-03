City of Richland set to discuss plans for new city hall building - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

City of Richland set to discuss plans for new city hall building

Posted:

RICHLAND, WA- At Tuesday night's city council meeting, the City of Richland will be discussing the possibilities of purchasing 1.8 acres of property from the United States for the new facility. The city just received authority from the state to use the Design Build Construction Method to save time and money. 

The current city hall was built in 1958, making it almost 60 years old. The age and constant maintenance add to the necessity for the new building. 

The building will be used to combine three current facilities into one including, development services center, the city managers building and the city chambers and city hall. 

We talked with the Parks and Public Facilities Director, Joe Schiess and he said, "this is the first step in the property piece, we're also in the process of looking at or seeking design build consultants and builders. We're looking to select our team and that will begin the process to design the facility". 

This is part of the city's Swift Corridor Project and is estimated at about $19.4 million. They're hoping to have the project complete by October 2018. 

