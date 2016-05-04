Council votes in favor of a new plaza design

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima City Council reached a decision Tuesday night on the downtown plaza project. The council decided to drop the current design and come up with a new one that is more cost effective. The decision passed was made in a vote of 4-3.

The city will work with the same consultant and architect of the previous design and has 60 days to come up with a new one. Council member Dulce Gutierrez said that they have already started working with the architect on a new design.

"All council members got an email from the designer, stating different options for areas of reduction so I think that door has already opened and now it is just a matter of exploring those options and seeing what areas are good ares to cut."

The original plaza design would cost the city $14 million dollars and a little over a million dollars was put into the plaza for its previous design plan.

