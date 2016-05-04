Kasich to end White House bid

WASHINGTON (AP) - John Kasich plans to end his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, making Donald Trump the presumptive Republican nominee.



Three campaign officials who spoke to The Associated Press said the Ohio governor plans to announce his decision in a statement from his home state later Wednesday.



The officials spoke anonymously because they are not authorized to disclose Kasich's decision.



Kasich's decision to suspend his campaign comes after he failed to convert a win in his home state primary into momentum in the chaotic GOP campaign.



The move comes a day after one of his only remaining rivals, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, announced that he was suspending his campaign.



(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)