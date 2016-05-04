Deputies respond to a call of shots fired in Naches - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Deputies respond to a call of shots fired in Naches

Posted: Updated:
Man with a gun in Naches Man with a gun in Naches

NACHES, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff Deputies say early Wednesday morning they received calls about shots fired at the 4200 block of Nile Rd.

A neighbor tells NBC Right Now, that it was around 5 a.m. when the he heard multiple gunshots.  The neighbor who did not want to be identified described the incident.

"I saw a guy down there, he had a gun, and I didn't see that at the time but he was yelling so I asked him what was going on, and he said that he had shot something, I thought he said he shot a kid, and when I asked him that he drew the gun.  A rifle, it looked like a rifle, and pointed right at my windshield so I ducked down and sped by as quick as I could," said the neighbor.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they were greeted by a man who said he was the suspect's father. He told officers his son was high on meth and left the house with a gun.

Officers eventually contacted the 27 year old suspect, arrested him, booked him into the Yakima County Jail for Reckless Endangerment. He was also charged with a Domestic Violence Assault, which had occurred two days prior..

Deputies say no one was hurt.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   