Deputies respond to a call of shots fired in Naches

NACHES, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff Deputies say early Wednesday morning they received calls about shots fired at the 4200 block of Nile Rd.

A neighbor tells NBC Right Now, that it was around 5 a.m. when the he heard multiple gunshots. The neighbor who did not want to be identified described the incident.

"I saw a guy down there, he had a gun, and I didn't see that at the time but he was yelling so I asked him what was going on, and he said that he had shot something, I thought he said he shot a kid, and when I asked him that he drew the gun. A rifle, it looked like a rifle, and pointed right at my windshield so I ducked down and sped by as quick as I could," said the neighbor.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they were greeted by a man who said he was the suspect's father. He told officers his son was high on meth and left the house with a gun.

Officers eventually contacted the 27 year old suspect, arrested him, booked him into the Yakima County Jail for Reckless Endangerment. He was also charged with a Domestic Violence Assault, which had occurred two days prior..

Deputies say no one was hurt.