Amber Alert: Auburn toddler found, suspect arrested

UPDATE: The child has been found safe. The Auburn Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the suspect had a friend take the child to his mother’s house in the Spanaway area. Detectives were on location when the friend showed up and they took the child into safe keeping.

----

KING COUNTY, WA - Police in King County have issued an Amber Alert for a missing one-year-old girl out of Auburn, WA.

Police say on Sunday, they responded to a domestic violence call involving Anthony Burton and the mother of the little girl.

Police say during the incident Burton threatened to shoot and kill the victim.

Burton also threatened "suicide by cop".

Officers say the victim left to call 911 and that is when Burton took off with the child before police arrived.

Police say Burton has made threats in the past to kill himself, the victim and his daughter.

He last spoke with police and family on the phone Tuesday. He refused to return the child.

Police believe she is at risk and he is armed with a gun.

He was last known to be driving a black 2006 Chrysler 300 with license plate AUY0186 with temporary tags.

He is 33-years-old, about 6 feet tall, mixed race with gold teeth.

The child is A-Yana Marie Burton, she was last wearing a teal shirt and gray leggings.