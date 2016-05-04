Coroner positively identifies body recovered near Harris Park as missing Milton-Freewater man

We will update this post as soon as more information is available.

UPDATE MAY 31st:

WALLA WALLA, WA - The body of Gabriel Ledezma Rodriguez, 34, was found several miles southeast of Milton-Freewater, OR, on a road that intersects with the Walla Walla River Road.

A more exact location isn’t being released at this time as Detectives continue to conduct interviews and corroborate leads.



Police say It will take several weeks before the Medical Examiner’s report is available to determine cause of death. It can be confirmed that a firearm was used during the homicide.



No suspects have been charged at this time and detectives are requesting anyone with information to contact them at (509)527-1960.

UPDATE MAY 29TH:

WALLA WALLA, WA- A coroner has wrapped up an autopsy on the body believed to be tied to homicide investigation in Walla Walla.

On Sunday Walla Walla police told NBC Right Now the body was recovered near Harris Park in Umatilla County. The coroner has positively identified the body as 34-year-old Gabriel Ledezma Rodriguez.

UPDATE MAY 28TH:

UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON- Walla Walla police believe they have recovered the body of a missing Milton-Freewater man, with help from the Umatilla Sheriff's Office.

Detectives recovered the body in Umatilla County, they believe belongs to 34-year-old Gabriel Ledezma Rodriguez. Police tell NBC Right Now his family has been informed, but they are waiting on a positive identification from the coroner.

Officers say Ledezma Rodriguez may also be the victim of a homicide investigation on the 1500 Block of East Alder in Walla Walla.

The information police have about the killing is that it happened sometime at the end of April, but was not reported until several days later.

An autopsy is underway on Saturday. Officers have not arrested anyone in the case.

NBC Right Now was told more information may be released on Monday.

UPDATE:

WALLA WALLA, WA- Walla Walla police got a tip on Tuesday that led them to a house on the corner of Alder Street and South Wilbur near the 7-11 store.

Neighbors tell NBC Right Now the police are there frequently. This time around it is completely taped off and the state crime lab has detectives inside and boarding up windows.

Those NBC Right Now spoke with say the home is a well-known drug house, people are constantly coming and going from it. One neighbor even says he saw a body bag being carried from the home on Tuesday, however that information has not been confirmed with detectives.

"The police looked in the house, they sat right over there on the corner while my boyfriend and I were walking into the store. I see a lot of people coming in. Cars and a lot of drugs," explained Diane Aguilar, who lives nearby.



Officers got a search warrant Wednesday morning and have been going through the home all day.

NBC Right Now did speak on the phone with the public information officer who says he wish he could provide more information, but wants to be careful to not compromise this investigation.



PREVIOUS:

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Detectives and the Special Teams Unit are investigating a crime scene in the 1500 block of East Alder Street.

Police say they were made aware of the situation Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m. and have been on scene since then.

Detectives have a search warrant that is being executed at this time with the help of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.

Walla Walla Police say they will release more details later when their investigation is not compromised.