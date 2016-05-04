Mid-Columbia Libraries' eBook Power Tower Unveiled at Tri-Cities Cancer Center

KENNEWICK, WA - Mid-Columbia Libraries is partnering with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center to place its first eBook Power Tower in the area.

The Power Tower gives patients, family, staff and visitors the chance to access the digital collection of over 40,000 books, free of charge. The Tri-Cities Cancer Center says this makes a positive impact for families and patients who spend a lot of time at the center, while they're receiving treatment.

"This gives them another option to take their mind off things while they're here. They can get some entertainment and access a really great service that's provided by the library," said Elizabeth McLaughlin, Foundation Director for the TCCC.

Davin Diaz, Communications Director for Mid-Columbia Libraries says they're excited to partner with the TCCC to provide families this service.

"We understand that families, as they come here, are dealing with a difficult issue and if we can help relieve some of that stress, and be a resource, we love doing that," said Diaz.

The Power Tower is a self-service kiosk that also serves as a charging station. Both cardholders and non-cardholders will have access to the services.