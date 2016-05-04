US government: North Carolina LGBT law violates civil rights

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department says a North Carolina law that limits protections to LGBT people violates federal civil rights laws.



The Obama Administration agency on Wednesday put North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory on notice that that state officials must confirm by Monday that they will not comply with or implement the law called House Bill 2.



A letter from the Justice Department obtained by The Associated Press said the law violates Title IX of the Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination in education based on sex. That could lead to North Carolina losing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal school funding.

