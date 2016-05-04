No on hurt in small private airplane crash near Warden last night

MOSES LAKE, WA - A small private airplane crash landed in a waste pond near Washington Potato around 10 p.m. last night and fortunately no one was hurt.



The pilot, and only person in the plane, Larry Stevenson, 80, of College Place reportedly took off from Walla Walla to Tonasket but did not refuel prior to return. After running low on fuel, he tried to land at the Warden airstrip where he reportedly approached too fast , according to The Warden Police Department.



Warden Police Department and Grant County Fire District 4 responded to the call after an employee from Washington Potato called 911.



The FAA has been notified and is investigating the incident.