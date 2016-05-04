Wapato man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child

YAKIMA,WA – A Wapato man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a child in 2014.

Michael C. Ormsby, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced Charles Pete Eyle, 52, of the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation, was sentenced after having previously been being convicted of two counts of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor and one count of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Separately, Eyle was convicted of being a previously convicted felon in possession of ammunition. Senior District Judge Wm. Fremming Nielsen sentenced Eyle to a life term of imprisonment.

According to information during court proceedings, on July 3, 2014, Eyle sexually assaulted a young child. The assault was reported to law enforcement later that day. A family member transported the young child to the hospital where a sexual assault examination was completed.

Evidence obtained from the examination was subsequently sent to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, where Eyle’s DNA was recovered.

The Yakama Nation Police Department and the FBI investigated the matter. During the investigation, law enforcement officers quickly discovered that Eyle had two prior convictions, which had involved sexual acts with children.

The officers applied for and obtained a court-authorized warrant to search Eyle’s residence.

Among other items, the officers discovered a box of ammunition in Eyle’s bedroom.

On June 3, 2015, following a three day trial, a jury found the Eyle guilty of the sexual abuse charges.

In a separate trial, on November 23, 2015, a jury found him guilty of being a previously convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

Michael C. Ormsby said, “I commend the Yakama Nation Police Department, the Wapato Police Department, the FBI and the ATF for their thorough investigation of this case and exemplary working partnership. The United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to protect children who live within the Eastern District of Washington. My Office will continue to prosecute aggressively and seek lengthy sentences to remove dangerous sex offenders from our streets."