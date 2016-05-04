Man follows 10-year-old girl home from school in Richland

RICHLAND, WA- Tuesday after school Savannah, her 8-year-old younger brother and two of their friends walked home from Jason Lee Elementary School. At the corner of their road, feet from their home, her younger brother started running home for fun and she stopped to grab her water bottle.

On Thursday, we met up with the little girl and her mother. The mom told us the man, " pulled around and parked in front of the stop sign, got out and looked at her. She got nervous, stood up and started running toward our house". The man followed the 10-year-old to her home, parked in front of their home and chased her to the door. Luckily Savannah got into her home fast enough to lock the door and stay safe inside.

When we talked to her she said she hopes kids walking home from school will be as safe as she was and cautious of their surroundings.

--------

Richland Police said a 10-year-old girl reported that a man in a white vehicle followed her home from school Tuesday and yelled at her that her mom wanted him to pick her up.

She ran home and told police she did not recognize the man. She described him as a white man, with a medium build and a beard.

She saw the man while walking home from Jason Lee Elementary School near Torbett St.

The girl told police the man did not speak to her at first, but did exit his vehicle and looked at her.

She said as she ran home the man got back into his vehicle and followed her to her home at which time he yelled to her as she entered the house, "Hey, come here, your mom wants me to pick you up."

RPD is presently investigating this incident. They are releasing this information as a safety precaution. If any other people have noticed this suspicious man, or experienced an incident similar to this please call 628-0333 and report it as soon as possible.