Special needs youth release trout into Columbia Pond for 19th Kids Fishing Derby

KENNEWICK, WA. -- It's time for the annual stocking of the fish here at Columbia Pond for the annual Kids Fishing Derby and what the kids are going for is a nice sized trout.

For the 19th year in a row, organizers for the Kids Fishing Derby filled the Columbia Pond with trout. A total of 6,000 were poured in Wednesday morning.

But this year, things were done a little differently. Special needs youth from the Arc of Tri-Cities came by the pond to take up a net and release some trout themselves. Needless to say, they had a great time doing it.

On Friday, dozens more with special needs will be here catching fish. And that's what organizer Ken Johanning says he loves the most about this weekend.

"You need to come down here and you'll see," Johanning said. "I mean when you see those kids who a lot of times haven't had a lot of exciting times. It's just amazing. You saw how excited they were just to let a fish go. Well let me tell you, when they catch a fish, it's 20 times more than that. Except they won't let go of the fish."

On Saturday, kids of all ages can sign up, get their own reel and rod and fish all they want.