Crime Stoppers: Looking for man on a Failure to Appear warrant

Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Tri Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for 26-year-old Miguel Garica-Montejano on a Failure to Appear warrant.

His original charges were for Violation of a Domestic Violence Court Order.

Garcia- Monejano was last known to live in Pasco WA.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, let Crime Stoppers know.

You can earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.00. Call 509.586.8477 or 800.222.8477 or on line at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=411

