Five Hanford workers seek medical evaluations; 42 workers since Thursday

HANFORD, WA - Five Hanford workers were sent for medical evaluation as a precautionary measure due to reported odors or symptoms outside the tank farms Wednesday.

Six more Hanford workers seek medical attention; total raises to 33 evaluated?

Workers reported odors at two separate locations this afternoon and were taken to the on-site medical clinic. Four additional workers went to the on-site medical facility as a precautionary measure due to reported odors or symptoms at the worksite Tuesday, according to Robert Roxburgh with Washington River Protection Solutions.

Meanwhile, air samples taken yesterday in two areas where odors were reported indicated chemical concentrations well below regulatory standards, said WRPS.

Access to those areas has been restored.

Forty-two workers have been evaluated as a precautionary measure due to reported odors or symptoms at the on-site medical facility since Thursday.

Thirty-one reported symptoms, while 11 went for cautionary reasons.

All have been released to return to work.