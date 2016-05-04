Law enforcement officials helping city of Cleveland with securit - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Law enforcement officials helping city of Cleveland with security

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Some law enforcement officials will be traveling to the city of Cleveland Ohio for the Republican National Convention to help the city with security. 

Yesterday county commissioners agreed that the Yakima Sheriffs Office would help out the city of Cleveland with heir security needs. Not only did the city request assistance from law enforcement in Yakima but requested for help across the nation.

Yakima County Sheriffs Office Chief Detective, Robert Udell said that one deputy and three Yakima Police Department officers will be sent to help out with the convention. The four law enforcement officials that will be going are all SWAT trained and will receive additional training in Cleveland. 

The city expects that over 50,000 people will attend the convention which starts on July 18th. The city also anticipates that many will be exercising their constitutional right of free speech.
 

