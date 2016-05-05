UPDATE: Grandview teacher resigns

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state physical education teacher has resigned following allegations that he texted teenage students nude photos of himself.



Zachary Joseph Sybouts faces two charges of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.



The Grandview High School teacher has been on paid leave since April, when police began their investigation. Grandview Superintendent Kevin Chase says Sybouts will be paid until his contract is up at the end of the school year.



Investigators say a 16-year-old student reported Sybouts said he wanted to kiss her and sent her sexually explicit photos. Two other students, ages 16 and 17, reported similar allegations, with one saying Sybouts kissed her on campus.



Zachary Sybouts faced a county judge this morning, his first appearance since bailing out of jail earlier this month. Dressed in a suit, Sybouts, stood between his attorney and a county prosecutor. Sybouts pleaded not guilty to the two charges brought against him.

After denying the charges, the judge ordered Sybouts to have no contact with any of the alleged victims involved in the case, and failure to do so would result in jail time.

Sybouts agreed to the order, and his attorney also requested approval for Sybouts to live in Benton County while the case goes on. A hearing to discuss allowance to do so will happen tomorrow.

His trial is expected to start in August.

GRANDVIEW, WA - Court documents state that on April 1st police were notified by school officials that Grandview High School health teacher Zachary Sybouts was sending inappropriate messages and pictures to students.

one student told investigators that their relationship started over the phone and was initially about school. It than took a turn when Sybouts started telling her she was attractive and pretty. He then eventually sent her pictures of his genitals. During these exchanges the student stated that Sybouts messaged her that he could go to jail and get into a lot of trouble.

A different student alleged that Sybouts propositioned to sleep with her last year. She stated that he later told her that he would pay her if she cleaned his house, with one condition, she would have to wear a maids outfit. She said no.

Another student stated in the document that when she asked the teacher about her grade dropping he responded with,"what are you willing to do to raise it." He gave her three options, make out with him, send him a photo or buy him pizza. The conversation ultimately led to an exchange of sexually explicit pictures.

Sybouts was in court today, some of the charges he faces include coercion and sexual exploitation of a minor. His bail is set at $25,000.

GRANDVIEW, Wash. - The Grandview Police Department says a Grandview High School teacher, accused of having inappropriate relations with students has been arrested.

The Grandview School District says on April 30, a staff member told them about a possible relationship between 26-year-old Zachary Sybouts and a student. The district told police and placed Sybouts on administrative leave while officers investigated.

Police say during the investigation, they discovered Sybouts may have had an inappropriate relationship with more than one student.

On Wednesday, May 4 police arrested Sybouts at his home. He has been taken to the Yakima County Jail and is expected in court on Thursday. He is facing charges of Coercion, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes, and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

The Grandview School District has released a statement saying, "while we make no judgments of guilt at this time, if true, the allegations represent a breach of our trust and a disappointing departure from our standards for all district employees. Safety of our students is the highest priority of our school and district staff."

Grandview High School parents who have questions should call Human Resources Director, Matt Mallery at 509-882-8500. Anyone who believes they have information related to the investigation should contact the Grandview Police Department at 509-882-2000.