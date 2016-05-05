Small group visits fire stations, police departments for National Day of Prayer

Small group visits fire stations, police departments for Nationa - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

RICHLAND, WA - Thursday, people around the country are taking part in National Day of Prayer.

In the Tri-Cities, a small group started their day at Richland City Hall, before walking to the fire department.

They prayed for local leaders, firefighters, police officers and educators.

Kay Hadley, First Presbyterian Church, says it is their way to say thank you for their sacrifice.

"It's our patriotic duty, but it's also a pleasure, it's a privilege to say thank you to the people that support our way of life in the United States," Hadley said.

The group also then made their way to Pasco and Kennewick.

President Harry Truman declared National Day of Prayer the first Thursday in May back in 1952.

It aims to celebrate religious freedom.

