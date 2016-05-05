What you need to know about Yakima's 15th annual Cinco de Mayo festival

Yakima, WA - Cinco de Mayo recognizes the day the Mexican army defeated the French army in 1862 at the Battle of Puebla. The victory is celebrated every year. In Yakima, the 15th annual Cinco de Mayo festival will be celebrated the weekend of May 7th & 8th, 2016.

Hosted by Yakima's Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, chamber representatives say the festival is meant to celebrate how everyone in the community contributes to the city, in the same way the Mexicans came together to defeat the French.

"We are here in the community, we want to share our culture, we welcome everybody. Its a free family event it'll be fun, we have a lot of different entertainment both local, regional, and international," said Maria Rodriguez, Chair of Cinco de Mayo Festival Planning Committee with Yakima Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

On Saturday and Sunday the festivities begin at 10 a.m. with all kinds of different vendors set up along Yakima Avenue between 2nd Street and 3rd Street.

The road closure for that stretch of Yakima Avenue will go into place at 5 a.m. each day of the celebration.

Each year the event draws big crowds, with a lot of entertainment and food around. Some traditional Mexican entertainment includes folklórico dancing, Aztec dancing, live music, and the crowning of the Cinco de Mayo festival queen. On Sunday, there will be a car show and a parade. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and will travel down Yakima Avenue from 5th Avenue to 1st Avenue. A brief closure will be in place for the parade route.

For more information on all the vendors, entertainment, and road closures click here.

