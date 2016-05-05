VIDEO: Screech owl live streaming webcam in West Richland

RICHLAND, WA- The Richland Rod and Gun Club is live streaming a screech owl and three owlets near West Richland.

The camera is inside a wood duck nesting box along the Yakima River near West Richland.

. The HD camera was donated by Garden Genies Garden Club.

The Richland Rod and Gun Club (RRGC) maintains over 400 nest boxes near the Tri-Cities. Look for our other RRGC cameras on Ustream.