3 Hanford workers seek medical evaluations from events in late April

Posted: Updated:

HANFORD, WA - Three Hanford workers were sent for medical evaluation as a precautionary measure due to reported odors or symptoms Thursday, which are associated with events from April 28.

Two other workers, previously unreported, have also undergone a precautionary medical evaluation in the past week according to Robert Roxburgh with Washington River Protection Solutions.

WRPS says so far 47 workers have been evaluated as a precautionary measure due to reported odors or symptoms at the on-site medical facility since April 28. Of those, 34 reported symptoms, while 13 had no symptoms,

All workers have been released to return to work.

No new reported vapor events were declared Thursday. Sampling results from yesterday’s two reported events indicated chemical concentrations well below regulatory standards, said WRPS.

Access to those areas has been restored.

