Investigation into possible homicide in Walla Walla continues

Walla Walla police detectives are continuing to investigate the rumors of a possible homicide reported on May 3rd at around 4:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of East Alder Street.

Police have not recovered a body and said the alleged homicide may have happened days before it was reported to law enforcement.

Walla Walla Police, Special Teams investigating crime scene



Detectives and members of the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team searched the basement unit rental on Wednesday at the corner of Alder and Wilbur and several items were collected for further examination.

Area law enforcement agencies are assisting with searches being conducted in other areas to find the body of the unknown person.

Detectives continue to interview people who may have knowledge of the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at (509)527-1960.