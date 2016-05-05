Strong thunderstorm leaves localized flooding in Hermiston neigh - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Strong thunderstorm leaves localized flooding in Hermiston neighborhoods

Posted: Updated:

HERMISTON, OR. -- All that's left are a few puddles after some minor flooding in a Hermiston neighborhood that had water covering the entire street after that intense storm that we had Wednesday. 

Some neighbors tell us they were scared because the water was starting to get close to their homes, even going into their yard. But thankfully there was only minor damage.

Neighbors near Juniper Ave and Southwest 9th Street say there was so much water in the street, the wind was blowing small waves onto their yard. This video captures the flooding around 7 o'clock last night. A family down the street spent the afternoon picking up branches that fell of their tree from the strong winds. 

"It was bad," Angela Miller said. "Where we live, our apartment parking lot was just one complete puddle. It was worse than what normally hits."

On Powerline Road outside Umatilla, we ran into a telecommunications crew fixing a blown fuse. Workers say they were pretty busy Thursday repairing mostly customer equipment. Despite the strong storm, all the damage they saw was minor. 

One neighbor we talked to said this is one of the worst storms he's seen since he moved into this neighborhood. Another said he's used to things like this, if you don't like the weather in Oregon, just wait ten minutes. 
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   