Strong thunderstorm leaves localized flooding in Hermiston neighborhoods

HERMISTON, OR. -- All that's left are a few puddles after some minor flooding in a Hermiston neighborhood that had water covering the entire street after that intense storm that we had Wednesday.

Some neighbors tell us they were scared because the water was starting to get close to their homes, even going into their yard. But thankfully there was only minor damage.

Neighbors near Juniper Ave and Southwest 9th Street say there was so much water in the street, the wind was blowing small waves onto their yard. This video captures the flooding around 7 o'clock last night. A family down the street spent the afternoon picking up branches that fell of their tree from the strong winds.

"It was bad," Angela Miller said. "Where we live, our apartment parking lot was just one complete puddle. It was worse than what normally hits."

On Powerline Road outside Umatilla, we ran into a telecommunications crew fixing a blown fuse. Workers say they were pretty busy Thursday repairing mostly customer equipment. Despite the strong storm, all the damage they saw was minor.

One neighbor we talked to said this is one of the worst storms he's seen since he moved into this neighborhood. Another said he's used to things like this, if you don't like the weather in Oregon, just wait ten minutes.

