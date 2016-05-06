Fanciful 'Boaty McBoatface' passed over for vessel name

LONDON (AP) - Don't expect to see Boaty McBoatface on the high seas.



The fanciful name may have represented the British public's first choice for the country's newest polar research vessel but officials have chosen instead to christen the ship Sir David Attenborough, in honor of the prominent naturalist and broadcaster.



But all is not lost for Boaty fans.



Science minister Jo Johnson says a submarine vessel that will support the crew and various research programs will be called Boaty McBoatface. He said the name had captured the public's imagination when officials decided to ask Britons what the vessel should be named.