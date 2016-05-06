Two car crash in Yakima leaves one person seriously injured

Yakima, WA - Yakima Police are searching for two people who fled the scene of a violent car crash late Thursday night. The crash happened after a driver sped away from a police officer attempting to make a traffic stop. The driver of a Honda Sedan traveled at high speeds as he recklessly drove through city streets before crashing into another vehicle.

Officers say that the initial call came out around 11:55 p.m. Thursday night, it was in the area of Nob Hill Boulevard and Fair Avenue, where an officer saw the Honda drive through a stop light, when the patrol officer attempted to pull the vehicle over the driver sped off.

Because the vehicle was not wanted for a violent crime, the officer did not initiate a pursuit. After a few minutes, Yakima PD received calls saying that a vehicle matching the initial vehicle's description was seen driving at a high rate of speed down local city streets.

"Officers were given citizen reports of where the car went and eventually the car was seen northbound on 6th Street at a high rate of speed from Yakima Avenue with no officers in pursuit when it went through the stop sign and it collided with another vehicle," said Lt. Shawn Boyle with Yakima Police.

The crash happened at the intersection of 6th Street and Lincoln Avenue, when a vehicle traveling down the one-way street crashed into the suspect vehicle.

There were a total of four people inside the suspect vehicle at the time of the crash, one of the passengers in the car suffered major injuries, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Two people from the suspect vehicle fled the scene, including the driver. The two people in the other car along with the additional passenger in the suspect vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Officers say that the crash could have been a lot worse if the other vehicle was traveling at a higher rate of speed.

As of Friday morning, both the driver and the passenger who fled are still outstanding. Officers say they have a pretty good idea on who the suspect is, due to prior non-violent run-ins with the department.