Kennewick Irrigation District curtailed to 85% of water allotmen - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick Irrigation District curtailed to 85% of water allotment

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA- The United States Bureau of Reclamation announced that due to warm temperatures and lack of precipitation water users with proratable water rights, including the Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) would be prorationed to 85% of their total water allotment.

KID says they will not be implementing water restrictions at this time. Total water supply available numbers are released monthly, but may be updated mid-month when necessary.  

KID recommends planting low-water vegetation, replace lawn grass with Xeriscaping, reduce watering times to 3 times per week for no longer than 30 minutes each time and use high efficiency devices, such as micro spray and drip line irrigation to help reduce overwatering and apply water where it is needed.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   