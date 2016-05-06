Kennewick Irrigation District curtailed to 85% of water allotment

KENNEWICK, WA- The United States Bureau of Reclamation announced that due to warm temperatures and lack of precipitation water users with proratable water rights, including the Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) would be prorationed to 85% of their total water allotment.

KID says they will not be implementing water restrictions at this time. Total water supply available numbers are released monthly, but may be updated mid-month when necessary.

KID recommends planting low-water vegetation, replace lawn grass with Xeriscaping, reduce watering times to 3 times per week for no longer than 30 minutes each time and use high efficiency devices, such as micro spray and drip line irrigation to help reduce overwatering and apply water where it is needed.